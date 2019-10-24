India News Early trends show BJP ahead in Maharashtra, Congress gives tough fight in Haryana The results of the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, which were held on Monday, will be declared on October 24. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am. The BJP-led NDA has taken a comfortable lead in Maharashtra, where it leads in 177 seats in the 288-member Assembly. While in Haryana, BJP seems to be falling short of its “75-plus seats”. Congress is leading on 21 seats and newly formed JJP is ahead on 6 seats. In pic: Counting of votes underway in Koregaon.(Express photo: Arul Horizon) The voter turnout in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21 was recorded lower than the 2014 Assembly elections. (Express photo: Arul Horizon) The elections are crucial for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is seeking re-election on his populist policies. (Express photo: Arul Horizon) While CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda are leading from Karnal and Garhi Sampla-Kiloi respectively, Cabinet ministers Captain Abhimanyu, OP Dhankar are trailing. In pic: Outside view of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's residence in chandigarh. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh)