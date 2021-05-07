Most read
- Uttar Pradesh: FIRs against Barabanki hospital & doctors for ‘medical negligence’
- West Bengal: Kin of Sitalkuchi victims to get homeguard jobs
- Decoding the Supreme Court's Maratha quota verdict and its implications
- Chhattisgarh: Nine die after drinking alcohol-based homeopathy syrup
- BMC chief: If someone laughs at us, how do I share Mumbai model
- District Muzaffarnagar: Here, nurses are doctors, ward boys are nurses, families are ward boys
- Digging work at Rajpath as Central Vista redevelopment project takes shape
- Big rise in cremations cast doubt on Amritsar’s official count
- UK, double mutant variants now major strains in Karnataka
- PM spoke his mann ki baat, did not listen, says Jharkhand CM
- Dissenting EC had offered to quit; poll body contradicts itself on media gag
As M K Stalin is sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, a look back at his political careerUpdated: May 7, 2021 1:41:50 pm
- Nation sinking under weight of Modi govt's indifference: Sonia Gandhi
- Rahul writes to PM again, lists four 'urgent' suggestions on Covid
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli donate Rs 2 cr, start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief: 'We will overcome this together'
- EntertainmentVanraj Bhatia dies at 93, Smriti Irani and Farhan Akhtar remember the veteran composer
- Trending'Not all heroes wear capes, some wear uniform': Delhi cop postpones daughter's wedding for Covid-19 duty at crematorium
- TrendingPicture of elderly woman hugging PPE-clad doctor wins hearts online
- SportsTwo weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy loses sister to Covid
- SportsBack from IPL, Chetan Sakariya at hospital for Covid positive father
- OpinionAt the state’s mercy: ringing the Covid alarm in Delhi’s prisons
- Why RBI wants moderate bond yields
- LifestyleDays after sitar maestro Debu Chaudhuri's demise, son Prateek Chaudhuri dies at 49
- TechnologyBattlegrounds Mobile India: Here's what we know so far about the game