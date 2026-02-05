Lucknow Chinese manjha death sparks police raids, CM orders strict statewide action
A deadly Chinese manjha incident in Lucknow has triggered police raids and CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive to register murder cases in all manjha-related deaths
Updated: February 5, 2026 18:21 IST
Updated : February 5, 2026 18:21 IST
1 / 10
Lucknow Police conduct raids on kite shops to curb the illegal sale of banned Chinese manjha, following a fatal incident in which a man reportedly died (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
2 / 10
The victim, 36-year-old medical representative Mohammad Shoeb, died after Chinese manjha allegedly slit his throat while he was riding his motorcycle in Lucknow (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
3 / 10
Police said nylon string entangled around his throat while he was on the Haiderganj flyover, and heading towards the Eveready crossing (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
4 / 10
By the time he managed to stop his motorcycle, the string had caused a deep cut on his throat, leading to severe blood loss, officials said (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
5 / 10
Passers-by and local residents rushed Shoeb to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, located around three kilometres from the accident site (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
6 / 10
Doctors at KGMU declared Shoeb dead due to excessive blood loss, police officials confirmed (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
7 / 10
Shoeb, a resident of Dubagga locality in Lucknow, is survived by his mother, wife, and two minor daughters, and was the sole breadwinner of his family (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
8 / 10
Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered murder cases to be registered in all deaths linked to Chinese manjha (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
9 / 10
The Chief Minister also directed officials to launch a statewide crackdown and take strict action against those selling the banned synthetic kite string (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
10 / 10
Last month, the Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to strictly enforce a ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of Chinese manjha due to its fatal risks. (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)