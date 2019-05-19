India News Lok Sabha elections 2019: Final phase of voting across eight states underway Voting for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday amid tight security across eight states, including Varanasi where PM Modi is seeking re-election. Voting began Sunday for 59 Lok Sabha seats across eight states in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) More than 6 lakh voters in the union territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats of West Bengal. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) Punjab State Finance minister Manpreet Badal comes on his jeep to caste vote at Badal village. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) Voters in a queue at the women-run booth in Kolkata municipal corporation HQ polling booth. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Voting at Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) in West Bengal today. (Express photo: Partha Paul) A total of 710 companies of Central forces are being deployed by the Election Commission to cover 17,042 polling booths to ensure free and fair voting in West Bengal. (Express photo: Partha Paul)