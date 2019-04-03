Toggle Menu Sections
BJP supporters gather at West Bengal’s Brigade ground ahead of PM Modi’s rally

PM Modi earlier today addressed a rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat where he called Congress’ manifesto a ‘dhakosla patra’ saying, “Just like Congress, their manifesto is also corrupt, and that is why it should be called a ‘dhakosla patra’.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Brigade, a massive crowd has gathered at the venue. PM Modi earlier today addressed a rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat where he called Congress’ manifesto a ‘dhakosla patra’ saying, “Just like Congress, their manifesto is also corrupt, and that is why it should be called a ‘dhakosla patra’. (Express photos by Shashi Ghosh)

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling party TMC, Modi said, "speedbreaker Didi has not allowed people of Bengal to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme." (Express photos by Shashi Ghosh)

"I am waiting for this speedbreaker to go so development can gather speed," Modi added while speaking at a rally in Siliguri. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Most of the gold shops are closed in West Bengal ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the state. (Express photos by Shashi Ghosh)

Bjp supporters on the way to the venue. Express photo by Shashi Ghosh

