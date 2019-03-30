Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah holds road show before filing nomination for Gandhinagar seathttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-president-amit-shah-road-show-nomination-gandhinagar-seat-5649805/
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah holds road show before filing nomination for Gandhinagar seat
With just 11 days left for the Lok Sabha elections to kick off, leaders from major political parties are busy taking trips across the country in an effort to reach out to as many voters as possible. Gujarat will go to polls on April 23 in a single phase.