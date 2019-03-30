Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah holds road show before filing nomination for Gandhinagar seat

Apart from BJP's ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, other leaders present at Amit Shah's rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Javed Raja)