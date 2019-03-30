Toggle Menu Sections
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah holds road show before filing nomination for Gandhinagar seat

With just 11 days left for the Lok Sabha elections to kick off, leaders from major political parties are busy taking trips across the country in an effort to reach out to as many voters as possible. Gujarat will go to polls on April 23 in a single phase.

BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to file his nomination papers at collector office in Gandhinagar later today afternoon. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Amit Shah will contest the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Gandhinagar. He has replaced party veteran LK Advani, the party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming polls has revealed. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Amit Shah was earlier an MLA from Sarkhej seat, which is also a part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat was won by L K Advani six times since 1991, barring the 1996 Lok Sabha polls. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Amit Shah had kicked off his Lok Sabha poll campaign on Friday in West Bengal, saying the party would win 23 seats in the state. Addressing the public in Alipurduar district, Shah accused the Trinamool Congress of destroying democracy in the state and creating a reign of terror. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Amit Shah, while campaigning today, said the country could see, in Modi, the leader it was looking for the past 70 years. He appealed to public to vote for BJP. "There's only one PM, one party that can provide security to this country. That is Narendra Modi, and BJP," he added. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Also present at Shah's road show was Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray said his party and BJP have ended all their differences that had erupted. "Now our thoughts, principles all are same," He questioned the principles of the parties in the Opposition grand alliance and said," I want to ask them, 'Kaun banega pradhan mantri'? (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its list of 20 star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, prominent among them being party president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya. The BJP’s list included names of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar and Suresh Prabhu, besides MP Raosaheb Danve and state minister Vinod Tawde as its star campaigners. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Apart from BJP's ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, other leaders present at Amit Shah's rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

