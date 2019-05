BJP's incumbent MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma holds the record of winning by highest margin in Delhi of 2.68 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Confident of retaining the seat, Verma was leading with a margin of over 4.92 lakh votes while Congress's Mahabal Mishra was at the second spot. Verma had then broken the previous record of victory margin set by Sandeep Dikshit, who was elected the East Delhi MP winning by a margin of 2.41 lakh votes in 2009.