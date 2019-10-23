India News Lighting up your Diwali: Witness the art of making diyas While the cost of making diyas has gone up, the demand for these earthen lamps spikes during Diwali when people prefer to light up their homes with diyas, candles and electric lights. Families of potters seen preparing earthen lamps or diyas ahead of Diwali in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla) These earthen pots are filled with ghee or oil on the day of Diwali. Then a cotton bud dipped in oil is placed in the diya and lit on the on the occasion to decorate homes and also to offer prayers. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla) A mound of earth is moulded on the potter's wheel into various shapes. Then the earthen lamps are kept outside in the sun to dry before they are put in the brick-lined furnace to harden the clay. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla) Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and commemorates the time when Lord Rama achieved victory over Ravana and returned to his kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla) Though the cost of making diyas has gone up, the demand for these earthen lamps spike during Diwali when people prefer to light up their homes with diyas, candles and electric lights. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla) This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 27. The celebrations begin with Dhanteras (Oct 25) followed by Narak Chaturdasi or Choti Diwali on second day (Oct 26) and it all ends with Bhai Dooj (Oct 29) on fifth day. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla)