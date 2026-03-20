Light rain and breezy weather hit Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert
The weather department attributed the current conditions to large-scale thunderstorm activity across several parts of the country and the successive approach of western disturbances
March 20, 2026 14:49 IST
March 20, 2026 14:49 IST
1 / 8
Delhi woke up to moderate rain and breezy weather on Friday morning, with minimum temperatures settling below normal across the city (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 8
The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, warning citizens to prepare for thunderstorms and moderate to isolated heavy rainfall over the next few hours (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 8
Station-wise data showed Palam recording a minimum of 14.7°C, Lodhi Road at 15.8°C, the Ridge at 15.1°C, and Ayanagar at 16°C, reflecting slightly below-normal temperatures in most areas (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 8
In the past 24 hours, rainfall totals included 6.6 mm at Safdarjung, 5.4 mm at Palam, 6.3 mm at Lodhi Road, 7.4 mm at the Ridge, and 5.6 mm at Ayanagar, highlighting consistent precipitation across the city (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 8
Weather officials attributed the current conditions to widespread thunderstorm activity and the successive approach of western disturbances affecting northern India (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 8
Daytime temperatures were expected to remain normal to below normal over the coming week, with no significant heatwave conditions forecasted in Delhi (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 8
The city’s Air Quality Index stood at 123, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, with 27 monitoring stations recording moderate levels, 15 in the satisfactory range, and one station at Burari Crossing in severe category (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 8
Residents were advised to exercise caution during outdoor activities due to the yellow alert, thunderstorms, and wet road conditions caused by ongoing rainfall (Source: Photo by PTI)