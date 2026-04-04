Leander Paes outlines role in India’s 2036 Olympic bid, focuses on youth and sports development
The seven-time Olympian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him the task of working on youth development and sports while helping the country pursue its ambition of hosting the Olympics in 2036
April 4, 2026 14:56 IST
April 4, 2026 14:56 IST
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Indian tennis legend Leander Paes addressed the media in Kolkata on Saturday during his first interaction after joining the BJP, outlining his transition into public life. (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Paes highlighted that he had been entrusted with responsibilities related to India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, marking a key focus of his new role (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assigned him the task of working on youth development and sports while contributing to the country’s Olympic ambitions (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Paes emphasised the need to build a strong sporting ecosystem in India, stating that hosting the Olympics could transform infrastructure and elevate global standing (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Drawing comparisons with leading Olympic nations, he underlined that countries dominating medal tallies were also among the world’s strongest economies (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The former Olympian stressed the importance of grassroots development, pointing out that nurturing young athletes would be central to India’s long-term success in sports (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Focusing on West Bengal, Paes raised concerns over inadequate sports infrastructure, citing the absence of an indoor tennis stadium and reliance on temporary facilities (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He called for improved opportunities for youth in the state, expressing concern over the ongoing migration of talent and the need to prevent brain drain (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Reflecting on Bengal’s Olympic history, Paes noted the limited number of medal winners from the state and underscored the need for sustained investment in sports (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Paes outlined his broader vision of impacting millions of children through sports and education, aiming to strengthen India’s sporting culture and future Olympic prospects (Source: Photo by PTI)