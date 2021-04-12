Latest news
- Horoscope Today, April 12, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction
- Vaccine Passports: What are they, and who might need one?
- Chidambaram targets govt over vaccination plan
- Centre flags ‘need for more contact tracing, lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour’
- Priyanka, Rahul: Reconsider holding CBSE exam in May
- At Kumbh, AI-equipped cameras to zoom in on those without masks
- Sidhana cousin alleges ‘torture’ by Delhi cops
- AAP will take forward Parrikar’s vision for a developed Goa: Sisodia
- Phone screen is rally ground in Bengal: PM clip to Didi foot
- 14-yr-old among five militants shot dead in J&K
Kumbh mela: Devotees flout covid guidelines during Shahi SnanUpdated: April 12, 2021 12:15:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Don’t disrespect central forces with baseless allegations, PM tells Mamata
- Why has Sensex crashed over 1480 points and what lies ahead?
- EntertainmentBAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav loses best actor trophy to Anthony Hopkins, Nomadland holds sway. Read complete winners' list
- EntertainmentDeepika Padukone resigns as MAMI's chairperson: 'Unable to give the undivided focus it requires'
- TrendingViral image of Prince Philip and the Queen ‘giggling’ not a prank but involves bees
- TrendingArtiste uses facial art to recreate SRK-Kajol’s hit K3G song, video wins the internet
- SportsYoung Knights win the day
- SportsWatch: Mourinho hits back at Solskjaer over Son remarks
- OpinionWhy the Indo-Pacific has assumed significance for Europe after the pandemic
- Should gap between vaccine doses be raised? Dr Kang explains
- TechnologyPoco X3 Pro Review: Good phone for gamers on a budget