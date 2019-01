With the Yogi Adityanath government making the Kumbh Mela a prestige project, and tagging it as Swachh Kumbh to fit in with the Centre’s Swachhta campaign, Rs 234 crore out of the the total budget of Rs 4,200 crore has been allocated only for sanitation — this includes renting and setting up the portable toilets, buying equipment and disinfectants, paying wages, and providing dustbins and brooms. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)