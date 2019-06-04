India News Kolkata’s iconic tram gets a cool makeover The refurbished tram car has been incorporated with air conditioners and will run at an average speed of 35 kmph. The transformation was done at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. Kolkata's living heritage tram has undergone a makeover and is now operational between Shyambazaar and Esplanade, one of the oldest routes. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) The refurbished tram car has been incorporated with air conditioners and will run at an average speed of 35 kmph. The transformation was done at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) The ride on the AC tram would cost the passenger Rs 2 while the fare on the non AC tram is Rs 6 upto a distance of 4 km and Rs 7 for beyond this distance. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) However, this is not the first AC tram. In 2013, the Nonapukur workshop had manufactured two AC trams 'Charoibeti' and 'Rupasi Bangla'only for heritage tours. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) The AC tram makes 6 round trips a day and has been generating thrice the revenue of the usual twin-coach tram.(Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) Kolkata tram which is run by Calcutta Tramways Company is the only tram service in India which is operational. One of the oldest tram service in Asia, it has been running since the year 1902. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)