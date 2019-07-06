India News Kolkata loves to waste its water While the nation is grappling under severe water crisis, one stroll down the city streets exposes the real picture of the city residents' approach towards using the resource they get for free. World at present is witnessing a rigorous movement to conserve water — fresh water — that has often been dubbed a 'finite and vulnerable resource'. While in most of the cities across the country people pay water tax for the supply of water, Kolkata has not yet joined the league. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Kolkata is one of the few places where no water tax is levied on common people, a move Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took after coming to power in 2011. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Although her initiative was supported by common citizens, it triggered a series of debates if people will value something they get for free. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Sadly, while the nation is grappling under severe water crisis, one stroll down the city streets exposes the real picture of the residents' approach towards something they get for free. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Scene of water flowing continuously through the community taps and water hydrants across the city are rampant. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) While in some cases, the public stand posts supply water on the specific time, in others, water from the Ganga flowing by the city is pumped up. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) The fault — it's all pipes and no taps and faucet are fixed to it to control the flow, or stop the running water when not required. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) As a result, gallons of freshwater, even purified one supplied by KMC for drinking purposes, goes down the drain — quite literally. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) People taking bath, washing clothes and even roadside shops using this free water are a common sight in the old and central part of the Kolkata. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Kolkata was once very rich in its water resources. However, with negligence and no discipline among the public, everyday wastage of drinking water is a sad reality in the city. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)