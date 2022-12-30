Amid high drama, Bengal welcomes first Vande Bharat Express
December 30, 2022 13:03 IST
High drama prevailed at Howrah Station on Friday during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express to New Jalpaiguri. In pic: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to get up on the dais as BJP workers chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as she came.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to reach Howrah for the event, virtually inaugurated the express train after the demise of his mother. (Express Photo)
Workers dismantle the podium after PM Modi cancelled his arrival.
Banerjee chose to sit on a chair along with the audience during the event. In Pic: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attempts to pacify CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo)
BJP workers chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at the Howrah station.
Banerjee, while speaking on the occasion, condoled the demise of Modi's mother Hiraben. “Your mother is also our mother,” she said.
The Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast, at Howrah station on Friday. (Express Photo)
The blue-and-white train, which covers a distance of 564 km in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route. (Express Photo)