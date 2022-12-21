Kolkata treeman finds his ‘true friend’ amidst nature
December 21, 2022 10:49:49 pm
1 / 10
Parthasarathi Gangopadhyay, a retired lawyer from Kolkata has been planting trees, but with a twist, in his neighbourhood, in an attempt to save the environment, since 2015. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
2 / 10
A ten-minute walk from Dumdum station, Seven Tanks Lane is adorned with plants and trees made out of discarded plastic waste. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
3 / 10
As soon as one enters Partha Babu's house, one can see more than 10,000 plants, big and small. They are planted
not only in earthen tubs, but in plastic bottles, tin cans, tyres, and tin jars. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
4 / 10
As seen in this picture, Partha has managed to create idols of gods and goddesses including Durga, Saraswati, Ganesha using discarded plastic. For instance, Durga's hands are made of small bottles, her eyes using plastic lids, and jewelry from broken CDs and drug foil. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
5 / 10
Partha did not get involved in this initiative with the intentions of saving the environment. His retirement in 2015 led him to tend to his beloved garden, where, he now ends up spending most of his day. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
6 / 10
He shares, "When I go out on the street, I pick up discarded plastic bottles, tyres and wash them, paint them and plant trees using them. Now people have begun to give me materials made of old, broken plastic." (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
7 / 10
Partha further highlights, "many people say there is no place to plant trees, all are excuses. How much space is there in front of my house! I have used all the space there is." Lightposts, tree branches, and balconies in and around his house are all lined with plants - big and small. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)
8 / 10
Soon to be 68, he finds inspiration through his work to live a youthful life. He says, "I am still young at heart, I am not old. The tree keeps me fresh." (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
9 / 10
Furious over talks about cutting down trees, he considers humans to be 'destroying the environment' and expresses his concern over the lives of future generations. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)
10 / 10
The Kolkata tree man was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer twice during his lifetime, once in 1986 and then in 2012. Returning from the face of death, he has found a 'true friend' among his plants and nature, at large. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)