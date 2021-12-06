MUST READ
- Nagaland killings: In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says 'vehicle was signalled to stop, tried to flee'
- Jammu and Kashmir CJ: Adding ‘secular’ in Preamble narrowed India’s spiritual image
- Nagaland killings: ‘Intention to murder, injure civilians’, says FIR against Army unit
- Explained: Why Vladimir Putin’s India visit is significant
- Michel signed ‘sham contracts’ to hide trail of Agusta kickbacks: ED
- Explained: State of Pakistan’s economy
Kolkata feels Cyclone Jawad effects: Streets waterlogged, daily life disruptedUpdated: December 6, 2021 9:55:19 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Putin meets PM Modi: 'India great power, friendly nation, time-tested friend'
- Govt moves to amend NDPS Act, Opposition calls it 'bad law'
- EntertainmentIrrfan Khan said I can see death approaching me…: Naseeruddin Shah on his friends, ageing and death
- EntertainmentVivek Oberoi says Bollywood is an 'exclusive club': 'Surname and the lobby you belong to matters more than talent'
- Trending'Home Alone' house is now open for overnight stay on Airbnb
- TrendingTest your pizza-cutting skills with Google's interactive doodle today
- SportsHow an incredible bench strength has fuelled India’s golden era in cricket
- SportsHow conditions, toss, and scoreboard pressure made New Zealand batsmen lose the plot
- OpinionFresh air has become a luxury in Delhi
- Why Alice Sebold's memoir Lucky has been pulled
- LifestyleMeet the Italian teen with one leg and no hands finding freedom in acrobatic pole dancing
- TechnologyRedmi Note 11T 5G review: Good performance and battery