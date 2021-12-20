MUST READ
- Project Varanasi: Eternal, with layers of history, maze of politics
- Amritsar: Dead youth booked for ‘sacrilege’ bid at Golden Temple, SIT to probe
- Srikanth's world badminton championship silver medal can reignite his fire
- Opinion | PM Modi's visit to Varanasi last week was like a Bollywood film in slow motion
- What makes Christmas in a Delhi household richer than a festive New York
Sporadic incidents of violence mar Kolkata Municipal Corporation pollsUpdated: December 20, 2021 5:43:24 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Cities2 killings in 2 days in Punjab: Stunned state looks for answers, finds a 'conspiracy'
- Explained: India’s missile capability
- EntertainmentVicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shift to their Juhu house, Sham Kaushal attends puja ceremony. See photos
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma requests privacy for daughter Vamika: ‘Want her to live her life freely’
- Trending'Bing Bong': POTUS joins Jonas Brothers in viral Insta reel
- TrendingProfessor hid $50-cash-prize clue in syllabus, but reward remained unclaimed. Read why
- SportsBWF World C'ships final: Dazzling speedster Loh beats Srikanth at his own game
- SportsSrikanth's world badminton championship silver medal can reignite his fire
- OpinionNational security, at the cost of citizens’ privacy
- Goa Liberation Day and PM Modi's visit
- LifestyleDhoni and Sakshi complete 14 years of 'knowing each other': A timeline of their relationship
- TechnologyYear in Review: Every product Apple introduced in 2021