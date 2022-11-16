Kolkata’s ‘Ghoribabu’ keeps heritage clocks ticking in the City of Joy
Updated: November 16, 2022 10:13:24 pm
Updated : November 16, 2022 10:13:24 pm
1 / 7
Swapan Dutta of Kolkata's College Street has a unique hobby of reviving malfunctioned clocks in different parts of the country, especially in the city of Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
2 / 7
Known to all as 'Gharibabu' of Kolkata, Swapan Dutta is in charge of guarding all the clock towers in the city. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
3 / 7
Kolkata is home to some of the oldest clocks even dating back to the British period. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
4 / 7
More than fifty years into this profession, Ghoribabu has kept various times of history alive for generations. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
5 / 7
Some of the clocks that Swapan Dutta has worked on include the striking Westminster clock in New Market, the German clock in Maniktala market, the ding-dong quarter chiming clock in Dharmatala church, among others. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
6 / 7
The Dutta family's relationship with watches spans over more than a century and a half, with Swapan saying it started from the time of his grandfather. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
7 / 7
Now, Swapan's eldest son has also taken over the heritage business and looks after Kolkata's heritage clocks. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)