Kolkata’s brand new solar dome thrown open to public; see pictures
Updated: October 15, 2022 6:57:47 pm
A solar dome built in Kolkata is now open for visitors. The dome, built by HIDCO, stands next to Gram Bangla and Dhamsa restaurant at the north-west end of Eco Park. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)
The dome has solar panels and house exhibits on renewable energy. There are about 2,000 active solar panels fitted on the dome. These panels will be used to generate electricity to power nearby street lights and the dome’s internal lighting as well
(Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)
HIDCO's dome focusses on the use of non-conventional energy. It has been built to make it easy for people to understand the need for alternative energy to protect the environment and how to make it useful for people. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)
The dome has been built on 2.89 acres of land. It is 55 meters high and 46 meters in diameter. The exterior portion is covered with solar panels and 2000 active solar panels have been installed here which will generate 180 kilowatts of electricity. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)
From inside the dome, lights, fans, computers, TVs, elevators will run with the help of solar power. When the construction of the dome is complete, it will have a 3D view point for visitors to see. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)
For now, visitors have been granted access to view only the lower part of the dome. (Express/Shashi Ghosh)
Once complete, it will house a planetarium, marine aquarium, gallery and a view point from which the visitors will have a panoramic view of Rajarhat-Newtown. The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 30 crore.
(Express/Shashi Ghosh)