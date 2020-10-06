Hathras case
- Hathras case: Investigation on, not proper on my part to comment, says Irani
- Conspiracy, says Yogi Adityanath, police file 21 FIRs across UP, six in Hathras
- UN mission’s remarks on incident unwarranted: MEA
- Anarchists conspiring to promote caste, communal violence: CM Yogi Adityanath
- Ink thrown on AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras, 1 held
- Hathras case: SC to hear today plea for probe by CBI or SIT, get trial to Delhi
Kolkata: Customers throng markets as Pujo fever trumps Covid fearsUpdated: October 6, 2020 7:42:52 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesNDA reaches seat-sharing deal, JD(U) to contest 122 seats, BJP one less
- Unemployment will increase if there are no mandis, says Rahul in Haryana
- EntertainmentVarmaa review: Bala’s bold interpretation of Arjun Reddy
- EntertainmentMirzapur Season 2 trailer: The battle for Kaleen Bhaiya's throne intensifies
- Trending'Two targets with one arrow': Cruise captain's savage response to sexist troll goes viral
- TrendingResearchers find 'Queen of the Ocean' great white shark that weighs over 1600 kg
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
- SportsIPL 2020: Inside Dubai’s ‘ring of fire’, there are no safe hands
- OpinionIt will require concerted efforts to make the workplace inclusive for women scientists in India
- Why it’s an underestimate to say only 6% farmers benefit from MSP
- LifestyleCan vitamin D help the body fight coronavirus? Here's what a study finds
- TechnologyHere's our review of the Sony Bravia 55X9000H