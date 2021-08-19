11 / 14

"Anadibhushan then went straight to Eden Gardens and got a tripod box camera for taking pictures. He didn't know that the three legs of the camera must be of equal height to take the picture. But suddenly, one of the three legs went down on its own, adjusting itself to height, and the picture came into focus. And that's how Anandibhushan became a photographer," Samar recalls. In today's digital era, the three-legged camera stands useless in the middle of the studio room. It has rusted with age. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)