Maradu saga ends: Two more illegal apartment complexes turn to dust in KochiPublished: January 12, 2020 3:51:54 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Poetry and songs have become the soul of nation-wide protests against CAA
- When four teens tried to cross to PoK armed with an Atlas and tips from Uri film
- EntertainmentTanhaji box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 35.67 crore
- EntertainmentChhapaak box office collection Day 2: Deepika Padukone's film earns Rs 11.67 crore
- TrendingTwitter's 'Don't drink and Tweet' triggers hilarious reactions online
- TrendingVirat Kohli's reaction to Shreyas Iyer's massive six is now a viral meme
- SportsFive of Cheteshwar Pujara's most cherished hundreds
- SportsStoinis' record-breaking 147 anchors BBL's highest opening stand
- OpinionFerment that we witness in Indian universities bears striking resemblance to events of 1968
- Explained: The late Sultan Qaboos, and the new Oman that he built
- LifestylePanga promotions: Kangana Ranaut experiments but does not impress in all
- TechnologyCES 2020: the best gadgets and tech you can buy this year