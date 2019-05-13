India News A spectacle to behold! Jumbos, fireworks and sea of crowd mark Kerala’s Thrissur Pooram Involving scores of elephants, traditional percussionists and high-voltage fireworks, the Thrissur Pooram is Kerala's most extravagant temple festival. The central attraction of the festival is the Elanjithara Melam, considered the world’s largest live orchestra of percussionists known for its technical brilliance. Over the centuries, the Pooram event has grown larger in size, with extensive funds being spent by the participating temple administrations and attracting scores of domestic and foreign tourists in the process. While the festival itself is just one day, preparations begin months in advance. Seven days before the Pooram, flags are hoisted at the two main participating temples, the Paramekkavu Bhagavathi Temple and the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, officially kick-starting the proceedings. The Pooram consists ten temples in and around Thrissur and is considered to be a ceremony where these deities come together to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Vadakumnathan Temple, located in the centre of the town. Over the years, the Pooram has emerged as a banner proclaiming the Kerala's proud secular credentials. At its very core, it may be a Hindu ritual, but people of all faiths join in it's celebrations. Over 3,500 police personnel were deployed in and around Thrissur this time for the annual spectacle.