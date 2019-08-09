India News Rain fury continues in Kerala as floods wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Gujarat The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala for the next 24 hours. The flood situation remained grim in Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as torrential rains, gusty winds and landslips left a trail of destruction, with reports of 15 deaths on Thursday. (Express photo: Ashish Kale) The large stretch of Mumbai-Bangalore highway near Kolhapur is inundated due to flooding of Panchganga river. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Hundreds of trucks held near Khandala MIDC on MH 4 in Satara district due to the flood in Kolhapur on Friday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) At least nine people have lost their lives across the state due to heavy downpour and floods from the last few days that have crippled the daily life of people in north Karnataka, coastal and Malnad regions of the state. (PTI) Ahmedabad, along with districts of Aravalli, Dang, Tapi, Dahod, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, received heavy rainfall on Friday morning. The IMD had earlier issued a four-day heavy rainfall warning in Gujarat. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) Heavy rains claimed four more lives on Friday mounting the death toll to 10 since the day before. Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department Friday sounded a red alert in four districts — Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram. Kochi Airport Friday suspended its operations till 3 pm on Sunday. On Thursday, flight operations were stalled for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains. (Express photo: Ramesh K K) Incessant rain in southern Chhattisgarh have left large parts of Bastar division flooded, with the Godavari, Shabri and the Indravati rivers in spate. The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the district administrations, especially in Bastar, to make all arrangements possible. (Express photo) Several houses at an estate settlement in Wayanad district were washed away in a major landslide Thursday. (Express photo: Ramesh K K)