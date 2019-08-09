Toggle Menu Sections
Rain fury continues in Kerala as floods wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Gujarathttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/kerala-rains-maharashtra-gujarat-karnataka-weather-5890961/

Rain fury continues in Kerala as floods wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala for the next 24 hours.

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

The flood situation remained grim in Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as torrential rains, gusty winds and landslips left a trail of destruction, with reports of 15 deaths on Thursday. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

The large stretch of Mumbai-Bangalore highway near Kolhapur is inundated due to flooding of Panchganga river. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

Hundreds of trucks held near Khandala MIDC on MH 4 in Satara district due to the flood in Kolhapur on Friday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

At least nine people have lost their lives across the state due to heavy downpour and floods from the last few days that have crippled the daily life of people in north Karnataka, coastal and Malnad regions of the state. (PTI)

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

Ahmedabad, along with districts of Aravalli, Dang, Tapi, Dahod, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, received heavy rainfall on Friday morning. The IMD had earlier issued a four-day heavy rainfall warning in Gujarat. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

Heavy rains claimed four more lives on Friday mounting the death toll to 10 since the day before. Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department Friday sounded a red alert in four districts — Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram.

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

Kochi Airport Friday suspended its operations till 3 pm on Sunday. On Thursday, flight operations were stalled for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains. (Express photo: Ramesh K K)

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

Incessant rain in southern Chhattisgarh have left large parts of Bastar division flooded, with the Godavari, Shabri and the Indravati rivers in spate. The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the district administrations, especially in Bastar, to make all arrangements possible. (Express photo)

weather, weather today, today weather, mumbai rains, pune rains, gujarat rains, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains today latest news, vadodara rains, surat rains, surat weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather

Several houses at an estate settlement in Wayanad district were washed away in a major landslide Thursday. (Express photo: Ramesh K K)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android