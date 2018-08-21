1 / 11

Opening doors in support for Kerala, the Centre has declared the floods in the state as a calamity of “severe nature”, paving the way for national assistance in various forms, officials said. The central government has also scaled up the relief and rescue operations. In Pic: People leave rescue shelters to get back to their home and access situation as rain had stopped in Paravur, Cochin. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)



