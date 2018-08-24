3 / 7

Over 10,000 people living on the banks of Periyar river and its tributaries were shifted to 78 camps opened in Ernakulam district as part of measures following release of water from two major dams. Officials said 10,510 people were provided shelter at 78 relief camps opened in Paravoor, Aluva, Kanayannur and Kunnathunad taluks in the district. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)