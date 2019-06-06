India News Kejriwal govt’s big announcement: Free bus, metro rides for women Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that travel on public transportation will be made free for all women, adding that those who do not want the subsidy are free to opt out. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that travel on public transportation will be made free for all women, adding that those who do not want the subsidy are free to opt out. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) The Dialogue and Development Commission, an advisory body of the Delhi government, is behind the proposal to make Metro rides free for women. (Express photo by Renuka puri ) The commision, in collaboration with the Delhi government is open to the idea of including transgenders and the differently abled in the list of people who will be exempt from paying fare for using public transport (Express photo by Renuka puri ) Departments and agencies concerned have been asked to work out implementation plans and modalities within a week’s time. The draft will then be sent to the Cabinet, approval from which will see it being put forth in the Delhi Assembly. (Express photo by Renuka puri). The subsidy scheme has inevitably invited questions about its financial viability. The free bus and metro travel proposal for women is expected to cost the Delhi government Rs 700 crore approximately on an annual basis. (Express photo by Renuka puri ) The scheme has been tagged as a "high profile publicity stunt" by the Kejriwal governmet, however, some people have backed up the scheme remembering the 2012 gangrape. "Such incidents will not take place if our public transport system is more welcoming towards women," said a metro traveller (Express photo by Renuka puri)