Opposition unity on display as KCR meets Nitish Kumar in Patna
September 1, 2022 1:26:56 pm
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his counterpart in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, and called for a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in a joint press conference on Wednesday. Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also part of the presser. (PTI)
The meeting was significant as both the chief ministers are posited to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections. In photo, KCR meets former Bihar CMs, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in Patna. (PTI)
It marked Nitish’s first overt national posturing after splitting from the NDA in Bihar and first bid towards Opposition unity at the national level. (PTI)
KCR, too, has been nursing national ambitions. Last week, he met farmers from over 20 states and made a direct pitch for the 2024 general elections, urging farmers to play a more active role in politics. (PTI)
KCR's cowboy hat, an accessory he sports mostly on tours outside the state, stole the show at the meeting. The white hat with a green lace has Telangana written on it in Telugu. Green is also part of the TRS’s flag. (PTI)
The official purpose of KCR’s visit to Patna was handing over of cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to next of kin of five soldiers from Bihar who died during the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in June 2020. (PTI)
At the press briefing, responding to a question on the Opposition parties coming together, Nitish said: “It is not the Third Front, but the main front.” (PTI)