India News With troops all over, tourists, out-station students leave for home as panic grips Kashmir Valley Following the cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra, the J&K administration Saturday also suspended the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage in hilly the Kishtwar’s Paddar area adjoining Kashmir Valley. The Kashmir Valley is fuelled with uncertainty after the government, in a security advisory on Friday, suspended the Amarnath Yatra, and asked tourists to leave the state at the earliest fearing a major militant strike. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) The unprecedented move is the latest in a series of government actions in the state including enhanced troop deployment. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) An estimated 11,000 tourists, including yatris and over 200 foreign visitors, are currently in the Valley, government officials told The Indian Express. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Due to the uncertainty in the Valley, locals have rushed to stock up on essentials, including petrol, groceries and money from ATMs. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) A day after the authorities at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in Srinagar ordered the suspension of classes till further orders, the non-local students started vacating the premises on Saturday morning. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) A delegation of leaders from the National Conference, led by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, met the J&K governor Satya Pal Malik to apprise him of the “panic” in the state. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Malik explained that there were “vulnerable” people, who did not know the area and could be targeted in a terrorist or fidayeen attack. “It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens.” (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)