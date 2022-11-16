Red, yellow & orange: As Kashmir’s Chinar trees turn colours, tourists pour in
Updated: November 16, 2022 2:43:42 pm
Autumn has brought in a deluge of tourists to Kashmir as the foliage in the Valley turns hues of orange, yellow and red. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Autumn is known as Harud in the Valley and can be witnessed in from end of Septemeber to mid-November. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Chinar trees at the Mughal gardens on the foothills of Zabarwan in Jammu and Kashmir form a picture-perfect frame for tourists. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Mughal gardens like Shalimar Bagh, Naseem Bagh, Chinar Bagh and Nishat garden, carpetted with fallen leaves, offer resplendent views in the autumn season. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
The government's J&K tourism website describes autumn as "Kashmir's loveliest season", with weather remaing pleasant. The minimum temperature during these months remains 10 degree Celsius and the maximum goes up to 25 degree Celsius. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Apart from experiencing the joy of rustling Chinar leaves, the website also recommends shikara rides on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
In this picture, a worker burns the fallen Chinar leaves. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
The autumn season in Kashmir is coming to an end, with several parts of the Valley witnessing overnight rainfall earlier this week. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)