Karkidaka Vavubali today: A ritual to pay homage to departed souls

Karkidaka Vavubali falls on July 31 this year. Rituals are performed and offerings are made to appease the departed soul.

Keralites in Mumbai pay obeisance to forefathers on the new moon day in the month of Karkidakam ( lunar calendar) at Juhu beach on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Malayalam month of Karakidakam began on July 17. It is believed that reading the Ramayana during this month brings peace and prosperity to them. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Karkidaka Vavubali falls on July 31 this year. Rituals are performed and offerings are made to appease the departed soul. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Some people conduct these rituals based on the zodiac sign at the time of the death. The ceremony is also called ‘Pithru Sradham’ or ‘bali’. (Maheen Hassan)

Offering bali on a new moon day during the month of Karakidakam helps in attracting wealth and good health for the progeny. Shankumugham Beach in Thiruvanathapuram is one such popular places where the Vavubali is conducted. (Maheen Hassan)

