Today, July 26, 2021, is the 22nd anniversary of India's victory against Pakistan in the Kargil war. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed ‘Operation Vijay’, ending the three-month war in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC). The day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas. (Express Archive Photo)