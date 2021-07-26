Must Read
- Who are the frontrunners to replace BS Yediyurappa as CM?
- Follow latest news and live updates on Tokyo Olympics 2020
- The curious case of India's falling unemployment rate
- Maharashtra rains: Relatives opt to leave dead under debris, ‘will perform last rites here’
- The caste census debate, and govt's stand over the years
- In Demchok, China’s tents on Indian side; no date yet for talks
- Tokyo Olympics: Worst hockey defeat on bad day
- Ajit Mohan: 'Disproportionate energy on tech firms vs govt narrative'
- Insurers may hike premiums soon to offset rising Covid claims impact
22nd Anniversary of Kargil war: India remembers brave soldiers on Vijay DiwasUpdated: July 26, 2021 1:56:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rahul drives tractor to Parliament to protest against farm laws
- Tokyo Olympics Live: Manika Batra's gutsy campaign ends in Round 3
- EntertainmentKargil Vijay Diwas: At Shershaah trailer launch, Vikram Batra’s brother says ‘dream has come true’
- EntertainmentHarbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra introduce son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, share adorable photo with daughter Hinaya
- TrendingMirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics, netizens celebrate with creatives
- Trending'Double trouble': Video of two-headed snake eating mice goes viral
- LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Manika in action; Bhavani out; Nagal loses
- 'If you concede seven by being defensive, it's better to be attacking'
- OpinionWhat does it mean to be Indian?
- The caste census debate, and govt's stand over the years
- Lifestyle'A blend of science, art and creativity': Into the delightfully sweet world of artisanal ice creams
- TechnologyFujitsu UH-X laptop review: The featherweight heavyweight