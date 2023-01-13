Land subsidence in Joshimath increases rapidly, sunk by 5.4 cm in 12 days
Updated: January 13, 2023 19:34 IST
Updated : January 13, 2023 19:34 IST
1 / 11
The Uttarakhand government has decided to waive electricity and water bills for six months of people affected in the subsidence-hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath. In this photo, corporation employees prepare firewood for shelter houses set up for residents affected. (PTI)
2 / 11
Meanwhile, in a report, the Indian Space Research Organisation said that the town sank 5.4 cm in the last 12 days. The agency reported it as "rapid subsidence" when compared to the 8.9 cm sinking over a period of seven months between the months of April and November 2022. (PTI)
3 / 11
Cracks appear at an indoor badminton court in Joshimath area of Chamoli district. (PTI Photo)
4 / 11
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Thursday assessed the situation in Joshimath and steps taken to ameliorate people's hardship at a meeting attended by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, R K Singh, Bhupendra Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and top officials. (PTI)
5 / 11
In this picture, people shift with their belonging from a building in Joshimath. A total of 169 families consisting of 589 members have so far been shifted to relief centres. (PTI)
6 / 11
An Uttarkhand state cabinet led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami decided to increase the amount being given by the government to the affected families to pay rent from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 5,000 per month. (PTI)
7 / 11
NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal arrives to inspect areas affected. (PTI)
8 / 11
A house collapses at the landslide affected area of Joshimath (PTI)
9 / 11
On Friday, the Chief Scientist of Central Building Research Insitute, DP Kanungo, said that the Malari Inn Hotel would be demolished. The process will take 7-10 days, and it will be done via the technique called mechanical dismantling. (PTI)
10 / 11
A State Disaster Response Force personnel prepares for the demolition of the Hotel Malari Inn. (PTI)
11 / 11
The exact reason behind Joshimath land subsidence is still unknown but experts suggest that the incident might have occurred because of unplanned construction, over-population, obstruction of the natural flow of water and hydel power activities. (PTI)