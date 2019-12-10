5 / 7

The JNU Teachers' Association Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to use his powers as visitor to "end the state of crisis" brought about at the university "by the misgovernance" of the V-C, M Jagadesh Kumar. The JNUTA urged the President to "take cognizance of the rapid destruction of a premier research and educational institution" and to "find a way out of the current crisis". (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)