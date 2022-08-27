Trip out of Ranchi, boat ride: CM Soren’s day out amid disqualification suspense
August 27, 2022 8:04:21 pm
Three buses with Jharkhand ruling coalition's 49 legislators visited Khunti district today. In picture, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can be seen with the legislators. (Express Photo by Abhishek Angad)
The trip comes at a time when the Election Commission of India is set to pronounce its order on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification. In picture, the legislators are seen in the bus en route Khunti. (Express Photo)
This move is seen as an attempt to prevent poaching of legislators as three Congress MLAs were recently arrested for planning to topple the Jharkhand government. (Express Photo)
The CM, later, also enjoyed a boat ride with the MLAs. Soren faces a disqualification over a mining lease that he took on his own name despite holding the Mining and Environment portfolio. (Express Photo)
One of the MLAs said that they are prepared to deal with anything after EC's order and were travelling to Khunti to have mutton and rice. (Express Photo)
Soren sports a pose on the boat at Khunti.
The CM, earlier, had said that the Central government has 'unleashed' all agencies to topple a democratically elected government. (Express Photo)
Since Friday, CM Soren has conducted three marathon meetings to decide the future of the government. (Express Photo)