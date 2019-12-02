1 / 5

Polling for the first of the five-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand. A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women, and five third gender voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts. Women show their identity cards as they in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Lohardaga district, Saturday. (PTI)