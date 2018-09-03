11 / 15

Dahi handi celebrations to mark the festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai. As the legend goes, Krishna, as a child, was greatly fond of ghee and buttermilk, and, hence, is fondly called makhanchor by his devotees. In remembrance of that and as a way to recreate Krishna’s childhood, Janmashtami, in Maharashtra, is celebrated as Dahi Handi. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)