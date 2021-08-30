1 / 8

The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated every year with much fervour. Called Janmashtami or Gokulashatami, it is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami falls on August 30, 2021. (PTI)