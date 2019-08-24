India News Janmashtami 2019: Lord Krishna’s birth celebrated across nation Janmashtami 2019: The birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is celebrated as Janmashtami in India. The birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is celebrated as Janmashtami in India. (Express photo: Pradip Das) It is believed that Krishna — considered to be the most powerful of Vishnu’s incarnations — was born in a dungeon in Mathura where his parents were imprisoned. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is said to be celebrated on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha. (Express photo) Hindus across the world take great joy in enacting the different segments from the life of Lord Krishna. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) While some indulge in devotional singing, others revel in the customary Dahi Handi act that unfurls on the day. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Dahi Handi is also celebrated with a lot of pomp and drama- loud DJs, crazy rain dance and what always steals the limelight, a Dahi Handi contest. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)