India News Kashmir in lockdown: Exclusive Express photos from the Valley The Valley's connection with the outside world has been cut with cellphones, Internet and landline connections still obstructed for the ninth day on Tuesday. Amid troops on the ground, tension in the air and heat in the atmosphere, Eid al-Adha festivities passed off peacefully in Kashmir Valley barring stray protests in one of the first tests for the government following its decision to scrap J&K special status and bifurcate the state into two UTs. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces fanned out across towns and villages, restricting the movement of people and prohibiting congregations in large grounds. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Even though the usual hustle and bustle of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest festivals in Kashmir, was missing, the turnout of people offering Eid prayers and ‘namaz’ was good, the Union Home Ministry said. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) The Valley's connection with the outside world has been cut with cellphones, Internet and landline connections still obstructed for the ninth day on Tuesday. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Curfew was re-imposed in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon even though authorities had said people would be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Eid prayers were limited to neighbourhood mosques in Kashmir. The customary exchange of sweets between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers along the international border did not take place on Monday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)