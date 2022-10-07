EAM Jaishankar visits New Zealand, meets PM Jacinda Ardern
Updated: October 7, 2022 2:24:24 pm
Updated : October 7, 2022 2:24:24 pm
1 / 7
S Jaishankar, on his first visit to New Zealand as External Affairs Minister, held talks with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (PTI Photo)
2 / 7
Jaishankar also met New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, in Auckland, New Zealand. (PTI Photo)
3 / 7
During his visit, Jaishankar met National Party leader Christopher Luxon. (PTI Photo)
4 / 7
Jaishankar also spoke at the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards 2022, and the New Zealand launch of "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery". (PTI Photo)
5 / 7
In New Zealand, Jaishankar said India was willing to do whatever it could to facilitate a solution to the Ukraine crisis. (PTI Photo)
6 / 7
During an interaction with Simon Bridges, the CEO of Auckland Business Chamber, Jaishankar said it was natural different countries were reacting differently to the Ukraine crisis.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
7 / 7
Jaishankar also talked about India's aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying big problems of the day cannot be solved by one, two or even five countries. (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)