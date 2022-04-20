Must Read
- Find your right fit: 3 subscription packages tailor-made for Express readers
- Loans to senior executives, large NBFC exposures: RBI ring-fences norms
- Ensure people wear masks in crowded places: Govt flags Covid spike in Delhi, 3 states
- Ahead of BMC polls, why Raj Thackeray’s loudspeakers-in-mosques remark has Sena uneasy
- IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 8.2% for FY23
- Centre flags Maoist threat, Bengal issues red alert in Junglemahal
- Green transition, net zero goal: India, Finland explore tie-up
Days after violence, demolition drive in Delhi’s JahangirpuriUpdated: April 20, 2022 12:15:03 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Carmakers eye strong mid-size hybrids to ease switch to EVs
- 2 held for terror met Pak Army Major in Abhinandan photo: police to court
- EntertainmentIndian Police Force teaser: Rohit Shetty-Sidharth Malhotra's new cop show to shine spotlight on Delhi Police, watch
- EntertainmentWhen Randhir Kapoor admitted he was a 'horrible husband' to Babita, Kareena Kapoor spoke about how her mother struggled
- Trending'Vishal, meri shaadi 26 April ko hai...': Woman writes message for lover on a Rs 10 note, netizens do their bit
- TrendingMemes flood Twitter after Instagram users report an outage
- SportsFinisher DK wants to help India win much-awaited multi-nation tournament title
- SportsHazlewood's quord-hues; Shahbaz goes dive-shy & Holder plucks one out of the sky
- OpinionCounting all those who died of Covid
- Explained: The case against Amway
- LifestyleFrom regular grooming to healthy eating: 10 best hygiene tips for men
- TechnologyNetflix subscriber loss could fuel crackdown on account sharing