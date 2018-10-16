5 / 8

There are over 25 major offices and other institutions located in this area. Approximately 30,000 pedestrian cross various roads around ITO Crossing and 'W' Point. As part of the skywalk project, a 60-metre-long foot overbridge (FOB) will also be constructed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Hans Bhawan.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)