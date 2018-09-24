Iron Man 2: The making of world’s tallest statue of Sardar Patel
Advertisement
Best of Express
- BusinessPetrol price crosses Rs 90 mark in Mumbai, costs Rs 91.96/litre in Patna
- PM Modi inaugurates Sikkim’s first airport, commercial flights to operate from Oct 4
- India at UN: Pakistan's 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir has no resonance on multilateral platforms
- Rafale row: Hollande doing no service to country, says French official
- Maldives Oppn candidate wins presidential poll, India calls it 'triumph of democratic forces'
- EntertainmentThugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan is the perfect blend of mischievous and mysterious in new motion poster
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 contestant Nirmal Singh: There's no difference between celebrities and commoners on the show
- EntertainmentPataakha actor Sunil Grover: Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Mashoor Gulati are a part of me, will never leave them
- EntertainmentManiac review: Watch the Emma Stone and Jonah Hill series for all its chaotic splendour
- SportsAsia Cup 2018 scoreline: India 2, Pakistan 0
- SportsPCB wants India vs Pakistan bilateral Tests in 2019
- SportsWoods ends five-year title drought at East Lake
- TechnologyMotorola One Power launch in India today: Livestream timing, expected price, specifications
- TechnologyOnePlus 6T leaked poster reveals waterdrop-like notch, official slogan
- TechnologyNokia 5.1 Plus launch in India today on Flipkart: Price to be confirmed at 2 pm
- LifestyleDesigner Amit Aggarwal on mathematics as inspiration and not giving people what they want.
Advertisement