- Bengal: Leakage in PPE supply? Govt sets up helpline for health staff
- Bengal: No need to lift lockdown before Eid, says Imams’ body
- Chandigarh: Positivity rate rises to double the national average, testing slumps in UT
- 14 state health officials test positive, Punjab tally at 1,823
- UP: Driver who ran over migrant worker held, owner booked
- Trend in lockdown buying: a shift from staples to ready-to-cook
- Mismatch in Covid toll: Delhi govt admits to ‘incorrect’, late reports
- In living with the virus, local govts’ preparedness will be key, says WHO Covid envoy
Train services set to begin amid lockdownUpdated: May 11, 2020 5:16:18 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Covid-19 outbreak: PM Modi interacts with CMs on post-lockdown strategy, boosting economic activities
- Covid Live: Around 4000 Indians brought back under Vande Bharat Mission
- EntertainmentSonu Sood organises buses for migrants stuck in Mumbai
- EntertainmentTop 10 episodes of The Wire
- Trending'Screen saver': How students in China are maintaining social distancing in classrooms
- TrendingA 25-year-old pastry was discovered in a freezer during lockdown, and it was still edible
- Sports'I was not affected by the leak': RP Singh lauds Dhoni's unbiased opinion
- SportsWhen the stands shook: The tale of CV Pappachan's Federation Cup glory
- OpinionPMJDY cash transfers will exclude many of India’s poorest, and for others, come too late
- Explained: What labour law changes mean
- LifestyleRamadan: Have a healthy sehri with these simple dietary tips
- TechnologyRealme Narzo 10 series launched in India: Full details inside