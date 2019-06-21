India News International Yoga Day: People take part in a host of events across country Urging people to take to Yoga, PM Modi in Ranchi, said instead of just focusing on illness, people must focus on wellness as well. International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the country. A host of events have been planned in different states to mark the day on June 21. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) A number of people gathered at Rose Garden in Ludhiana, Punjab, to celebrate Yoga Day. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) A number of people gathered at Rose Garden in Ludhiana, Punjab, to celebrate Yoga Day. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) People at Rose Garden in Ludhiana practise Yoga Friday morning. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Urging people to take to Yoga, PM Modi in Ranchi, said instead of just focusing on illness, people must focus on wellness as well. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) People carry out Yoga Day celebrations at Marine drive, Mumbai. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Enthusiastic people gathered at Mumbai's Marine drive to celebrate Yoga Day through practice. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) A number of people gathered at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata to celebrate International Yoga day by performing the ancient art of keeping oneself fit. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)