10 / 11

Addressing the nation on Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world has now resorted to virtual yoga due to COVID-19. “All of us are doing yoga at home with the family. Yoga unifies people, unifies the world. Yoga is helping us in this fight against this pandemic. The pranayamas help us in building immunity and resolving respiratory illnesses.” (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)