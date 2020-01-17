6 / 8

The train will start its journey from Ahmedabad at 06.40 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 1.10 pm. It will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali. On the return journey, the train will leave Mumbai Central at 3.40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm, after halted at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad. (Source: Twitter/@Piyush Goyal)