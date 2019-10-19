As campaigning winds up, a glimpse into Maharashtra, Haryana poll rallies

Toggle Menu Sections
With Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections two days away, here's how political leaders canvassed for votes in the two states. Both the BJP ruled states will go on polls on October 21, the results of which will be declared on October 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, center, talks with Chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, left, as Shivsena Chief Uddhav Thackeray watches during campaign rally in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Sonipat: Bollywood actors Asrani and Mahima Choudhary during a roadshow in support of party candidate Kavita Jain, ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Sonipat. (PTI Photo)

Solapur: Telugu actor and comedian Brahmanandam during a roadshow in support of independent candidate Mahesh Kothe ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Solapur, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Solapur: Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal during a roadshow in support of independent candidate Mahesh Kothe ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Solapur, Maharashtra (PTI Photo)

Shiv Sena party workers campaign for the upcoming elections in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Navi Mumbai: A BJP supporter dressed like Lord Hanuman during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign rally, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he speaks during an election campaign rally ahead of Assembly polls in Mahendergarh district of Haryana (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally in support of party candidates ahead Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Khaparkheda in Nagpur district. (PTI Photo)

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker wears party flag dress and a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shouts slogans during an election campaign rally in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

